Japan's Motegi Says Wants To Discuss Peace Treaty At Meeting With Lavrov In Munich

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 10:37 PM

Japan's Motegi Says Wants to Discuss Peace Treaty at Meeting With Lavrov in Munich

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Saturday wished to discuss the conclusion of a peace treaty between Tokyo and Moscow during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Saturday wished to discuss the conclusion of a peace treaty between Tokyo and Moscow during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Mr. Lavrov, allow me to congratulate you on your sixth appointment as [the] Russian foreign minister. I am glad to be able to continue working with you ...

I would like to continue our frank discussions on bilateral issues, including the conclusion of a peace treaty, in order to make this year 2020 a fruitful year," Motegi said on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Since the beginning of his tenure as Japan's foreign minister in September, Motegi has been trying to increase the number of contacts with Russia. Among the main items on his agenda are negotiations with Moscow regarding the territorial dispute around the Southern Kuril Islands and signing a peace treaty.

