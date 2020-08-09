UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Nagasaki Marks 75th Anniversary Of Atomic Bombing By US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 03:00 PM

Japan's Nagasaki Marks 75th Anniversary of Atomic Bombing by US

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) The southern Japanese port city of Nagasaki marked the 75th anniversary of the United States dropping a nuclear bomb on it, with prayers and calls for a ban on nukes.

The devastating explosion on August 9, 1945 killed tens of thousands instantly, with more dying of exposure to radiation and cancer in the next months and years. The total death toll runs into 70,000. The blast happened three days after the first ever nuclear bombing of neighboring Hiroshima claimed 140,000 lives.

Nagasaki Mayor Tomihisa Taue addressed a smaller than usual gathering of 500 people, including a dwindling number of bombing survivors, calling on the governments of Japan and other countries to sign up to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

"The treaty took effect 50 years ago and is crucial for the humanity, yet more and more nuclear states have been saying in the past years they do not want to abide by the nuclear disarmament clause... This increases the threat that nuclear weapons will be used," Taue said.

A minute of silence was held at 11:02 a.m. local time, the exact moment when the US B-29 warplane dropped a massive plutonium bomb on the city, forcing Japan to surrender and ending World War II.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other Japanese and foreign dignitaries. Abe reiterated his commitment to a world without nuclear weapons, despite him repeatedly refusing to sign up to the nuclear ban treaty.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Nuclear Nagasaki Hiroshima Japan United States August Cancer World War

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Singaporean President on ..

50 minutes ago

Arada launches &#039;Sarab 2&#039; at Aljada in Sh ..

2 hours ago

TAQA announces new TRANSCO CEO

3 hours ago

Local Press: UAE feels the pain of Air India Expre ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 9, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.