Japan's Nagoya To Host G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting On November 22-23

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 10:10 AM

NAGOYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) The Japanese city of Nagoya will host a two-day meeting of G20 foreign ministers starting Friday.

The meeting is set to focus on promotion of free trade and global governance, implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (Sustainable Development Goals) and Africa's development.

The talks will be attended by top diplomats from the Group of Twenty's nations, as well as invited countries that include Spain, Chile, Egypt, Netherlands, New Zealand, Senegal, Thailand Singapore, and Vietnam. The Foreign Ministers' Meeting will become the last of ministerial events under the Japanese presidency of G20.

