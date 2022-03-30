UrduPoint.com

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The upper house of the Japanese parliament enacted a legislation establishing two departments for investigating and combating cybercrime at the National Police Agency starting April 1, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

A newly created bureau and a special investigative team of the National Police Agency will have jurisdiction over the entire country, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The 200-strong special investigative team will deal with cybercrime against national and local governments, as well as monitor attacks on critical infrastructure within Japan and overseas.

The cyber police bureau will consist of about 240 officials and will centralize cybercrime-related work that has been conducted at different units so far.

In 2021, Japan experienced a record number of 10,000 cyberattacks.

