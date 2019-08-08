TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) A trip of a group of Japan nationals to two islands of the Kurils archipelago within the framework of a visa-free exchanges deal is planned for Friday and Saturday, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Under an agreement reached in June by Japan and Russia, if the weather conditions are favorable, a plane trip to the graves of ancestors on the islands of Kunashir and Iturup for two days and one night from August 10-11, will be organized," the ministry's press release read.

The visa-free exchanges between the residents of southern Kuril Islands, also referred to as the Northern Territories by Japan, began in 1992 on a basis of a bilateral agreement aimed at improving relations between Russia and Japan and concluding a bilateral peace treaty.

Both Moscow and Tokyo claim the archipelago. The existing territorial dispute has been preventing Russia and Japan from concluding the WWII peace treaty. The sides are currently engaged in talks on the agreement.

In late May, Russian and Japanese defense and foreign ministers met in the so-called 2+2 format. During the meeting, Russian officials raised the issue of liberalizing visa requirements between the nations as part of their bilateral agreement to raise the annual number of exchanges between the countries to 400,000 by 2023.

The sides are, particularly, discussing the idea of establishing the visa-free regime between Sakhalin and Hokkaido as part of their joint economic activities on the Kurils.