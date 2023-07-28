Open Menu

Japan's New Defense White Paper Calls Russia 'Direct Threat To Security' In Europe

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 28, 2023 | 08:00 AM

Japan's New Defense White Paper Calls Russia 'Direct Threat to Security' in Europe

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Japan perceives Russia as "the most significant and direct threat to security in the European region", according to Japan's 2023 Defense White Paper, the Defense Ministry's annual report, published on Friday.

"Russia is promoting the modernization of various types of equipment, including its nuclear capabilities, and reinforcing its armaments by deploying new types of equipment in Japan's Northern Territories and the Chishima Islands. In addition, Russia is moving to deepen its coordination with China by increasing joint activities.

Russia's aggression against Ukraine has shaken the very foundation of the international order and is perceived as the most significant and direct threat to security in the European region," the paper read.

The paper added that "over the past 10 years, Russia has strengthened its missile capabilities with the deployment, of new equipment in the Far East, including Japan's Northern Territories."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China Nuclear Japan

Recent Stories

APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary incre ..

APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary increase

7 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

7 hours ago
 US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier Lis ..

US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier List of Countries by Corruption

8 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

8 hours ago
 July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Eart ..

July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Earth is in 'Era of global boiling ..

8 hours ago
 Decision making on scientific data for improved wa ..

Decision making on scientific data for improved water resource management critic ..

8 hours ago
US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain ..

US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain Authorized Defense Spending by ..

8 hours ago
 Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

8 hours ago
 Brook falls short of century as Australia take cha ..

Brook falls short of century as Australia take charge of fifth Test

8 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Genera ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from General Al-Burhan on Saeed bin Zayed ..

9 hours ago
 Leaves of civil defence staff cancelled for Ashura ..

Leaves of civil defence staff cancelled for Ashura

9 hours ago
 US Sanctions IS Finance Mastermind for Somalia - T ..

US Sanctions IS Finance Mastermind for Somalia - Treasury

9 hours ago

More Stories From World