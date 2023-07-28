(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Japan perceives Russia as "the most significant and direct threat to security in the European region", according to Japan's 2023 Defense White Paper, the Defense Ministry's annual report, published on Friday.

"Russia is promoting the modernization of various types of equipment, including its nuclear capabilities, and reinforcing its armaments by deploying new types of equipment in Japan's Northern Territories and the Chishima Islands. In addition, Russia is moving to deepen its coordination with China by increasing joint activities.

Russia's aggression against Ukraine has shaken the very foundation of the international order and is perceived as the most significant and direct threat to security in the European region," the paper read.

The paper added that "over the past 10 years, Russia has strengthened its missile capabilities with the deployment, of new equipment in the Far East, including Japan's Northern Territories."