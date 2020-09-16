UrduPoint.com
Japan's New Prime Minister Confirms Commitment To Boost Relations With Russia

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 05:40 PM

Japan's New Prime Minister Confirms Commitment to Boost Relations With Russia

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, officially voted in earlier on Wednesday, pledged to develop relations with neighboring countries, including Russia.

Japanese upper house lawmaker Muneo Suzuki expressed the belief earlier in the day in his comment for Sputnik that the country's relations with Russia would be "moving forward" under the new government.

"We want to build stable relations with neighboring countries, including China and Russia," Suga said at a press conference.

