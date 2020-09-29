UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's New Prime Minister Suga Holds First Phone Talks With Putin - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 04:24 PM

Japan's New Prime Minister Suga Holds First Phone Talks With Putin - Reports

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, appointed earlier in September, held on Tuesday his first phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japanese media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, appointed earlier in September, held on Tuesday his first phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japanese media reported on Tuesday.

According to Kyodo news agency, Suga and Putin were expected to confirm commitment to continuing talks on the peace treaty between the countries, and to agree to boost economic cooperation.

Kyodo did not reveal any other details related to the talks.

It was reported earlier that Suga held phone talks with leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, India, South Korea and other countries.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Russia China Germany Vladimir Putin United Kingdom Japan South Korea United States September Media

Recent Stories

National T20 Cup will start tomorrow at Multan Sta ..

23 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo launches freighter flights to Gu ..

26 minutes ago

UAE mobile clinics continue providing free medical ..

26 minutes ago

Infinix & Atif Aslam join hands to Launch the Much ..

37 minutes ago

Moro Hub joins forces with smart Dubai to empower ..

41 minutes ago

Pakistan’s domestic season begins on Wednesday w ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.