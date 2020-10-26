Japan is seeking to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050, new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in his first keynote address to the country's parliament on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Japan is seeking to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050, new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said in his first keynote address to the country's parliament on Monday.

Under the previous government plan announced back in 2018, Japan was expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050.

"I declare that our country will completely stop greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, in other words, sets a goal to create a carbon-neutral, carbon-free society in 2050," Suga said.

According to the prime minister, it is necessary to encourage active measures against global warming, restructuring of the country's industry, economy and society.

In order to reach the goal of net zero carbon emissions by mid-century, Japan will develop renewable energy sources, as well as nuclear energy, Suga added.