BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Japan's new National Security Strategy will strengthen the country's defense capabilities and demonstrate its resolve to maintain stability in the region, Taiwan's chief executive Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday.

"Taiwan and Japan are facing common regional challenges. Japan has recently reviewed three documents on national defense, which will significantly strengthen its defense capabilities and show its resolve to maintain regional peace and stability," Tsai was quoted by Taiwan's Central news Agency as saying at a meeting with Japanese lawmakers.

The Taiwanese leader expressed hope that the island's defense cooperation with Japan as well as partnership in trade and the economy will be further increased.

A delegation of as many as 12 members of Japan's parliament led by secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party Hiroshige Seko is paying a visit to Taiwan from December 26-29.

The lawmakers have held a number of meetings with Taiwanese officials to discuss the issues of common interest.

Last week, the Japanese government published a new national security strategy that includes counterstrike capability against military bases of the enemy in case of the attack and focuses on regional stability, while also paving the way for strengthening the country's defense.

Japan allocated 5.4 trillion Yen ($40.5 billion) for defense spending in the fiscal year ending in March 2023. The defense ministry reportedly plans to boost the budget for the next fiscal year that starts in April 2023 to a record-high of 5.595 trillion yen, while some experts believe that defense spending will approach 6.5 trillion yen.

Japan's defense budget will continue to grow as a result of the government's decision to increase the level of defense spending to 2% of the GDP by 2027, which is equal to about 11 trillion yen per year.