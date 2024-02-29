Japan's Nikkei Ends Lower
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Japan's key Nikkei index ended lower on Thursday, tracking falls on Wall Street ahead of the release of key US inflation data.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.11 percent, or 41.84 points, to end at 39,166.19, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.03 percent, or 0.78 points, to 2,675.73.
The Dollar fetched 149.89 yen, against 150.70 Yen in New York.
"Semiconductor-linked, high-priced stocks were sold, following falls on Wall Street where investors opted to wait and see" ahead of the inflation data, IwaiCosmo Securities said.
Overnight, Wall Street stocks slipped ahead of the US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for January, which is expected to influence the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy decisions.
On Thursday, government data showed that Japan's industrial output last month slumped the most since the Covid-19 pandemic, adding to the gloom for the world's number four economy after going into recession in late 2023.
Output at factories and mines in January was down 7.5 percent from the previous month -- the largest month-on-month decline since May 2020, when Covid brought global economies to a standstill.
Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group lost 1.5 percent to 8,790 yen, chip maker Renesas Electronics was down 3.06 percent at 2,454.5 yen and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was off 0.2 percent at 6,910 yen.
Sony Group was up 0.2 percent to 12,945 yen.
Sompo Holdings was up 0.9 percent to 8,782 yen after a report said it and three other major Japanese insurers will sell their entire cross-shareholdings worth about 6.5 trillion yen ($43 billion) over the next few years.
Recent Stories
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs
Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly
Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..
Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
More Stories From World
-
Russia says 'destroyed' Ukrainian commando landing in southern Ukraine54 seconds ago
-
Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani reveals he is 'now married'11 minutes ago
-
Saudi Medical Team begins separating Nigerian conjoined twins Hassana and Hasina1 hour ago
-
Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipments1 hour ago
-
Ehsan Charity Platform receives over SR5 billion in donations since launch1 hour ago
-
Idaho halts execution after problems inserting IV line1 hour ago
-
Drugmaker Sandoz to pay $265 mn to settle US pricing case2 hours ago
-
Experts report Nicaraguan 'systematic human rights violations' to UN2 hours ago
-
Chinese Culture Day celebrated in Australian capital2 hours ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince receives phone call from French President2 hours ago
-
British Airways owner says 2023 profit soars six-fold2 hours ago
-
Air France-KLM post record profits, revenue despite tough end to 20232 hours ago