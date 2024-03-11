Open Menu

Japan's Nikkei Falls 3% On Stronger Yen

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Japan's Nikkei falls 3% on stronger yen

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Japanese stocks fell as much as three percent on Monday as the Yen strengthened against the Dollar and semiconductor stocks suffered a sell-off.

The Nikkei index sank to 38,496.66 in afternoon trade before bouncing back to sit 2.91 percent lower.

The broader Topix shed 3.14 percent, or 85.66 points, to 2,641.14.

Iwai Cosmo Securities said "falls in US high-tech shares including chip giant Nvidia, and the yen's rise against the dollar" were spooking investors.

The yen advanced to 146.

60 per dollar.

Among the biggest losers were SoftBank Group, which fell 6.91 percent, while chip-testing equipment maker Advantest gave up 6.13 percent and Mizuho Financial Group dropped 5.60 percent.

Japanese semiconductor stocks have risen sharply in recent months on the back of bullish expectations for growth in demand for chips used for artificial intelligence technologies.

Last week the Nikkei broke 40,000 for the first time, having in February broken the record set just before Japan's asset bubble burst in the early 1990s.

Related Topics

Dollar Japan February Stocks

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Collective efforts are required to ensure gender p ..

Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi

13 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

16 hours ago
 PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

1 day ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

2 days ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

2 days ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

2 days ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

2 days ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

2 days ago

More Stories From World