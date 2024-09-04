Open Menu

Japan's Nikkei Plunges 3% After Wall Street Drop

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 08:00 AM

Japan's Nikkei plunges 3% after Wall Street drop

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Japan's key Nikkei index dropped more than three percent on Wednesday, weighed down by falls on Wall Street following lacklustre manufacturing data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 was down 3.06 percent, or 1,184.63 points, at 37,501.68 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 2.79 percent, or 76.21 points, at 2,657.06.

"The Japanese market is expected to start with sharp falls as US stocks declined and the Yen firmed" against the dollar, said senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of brokerage Monex.

The Dollar fetched 145.

31 yen in early Asian trade, down modestly from 145.87 yen in New York.

Overnight, major US indices spent the entire day in the red, with the Nasdaq finishing down more than three percent.

The tech-focused Nasdaq closed down 3.3 percent, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5 percent, while the broad-based S&P 500 shed 2.1 percent.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group was down 5.66 percent at 7,956 yen, while chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron plunged 5.99 percent to 23,640 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo New York Japan Stocks Market From Asia Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files ..

Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..

8 hours ago
 Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

10 hours ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

13 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

13 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

17 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

18 hours ago
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

19 hours ago
 After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

19 hours ago
 Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

23 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

23 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

1 day ago

More Stories From World