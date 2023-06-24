Open Menu

Japan's Nikko To Host G7 Ministerial Meeting On Gender Equality

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Japan's Nikko to Host G7 Ministerial Meeting on Gender Equality

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The Japanese city of Nikko will host the G7 Ministerial Meeting on Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment from June 24-25 to discuss different related issues faced by the international community.

The list of participating countries and organizations includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, the Women 7 engagement group and the Gender Equality Advisory Council.

Related Topics

Canada France European Union Germany Italy United Kingdom Japan United States June Women From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2023

42 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

47 minutes ago
 Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual ident ..

Emirati Genome Programme launches new visual identity

9 hours ago
 FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to Fe ..

FIFA postpones Beach Soccer World Cup in UAE to February 2024

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of St ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives British Minister of State

10 hours ago
 Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

Tennis: Halle ATP results - collated

10 hours ago
Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

Malians vote overwhelmingly for new constitution

10 hours ago
 China calls for end to double standards on counter ..

China calls for end to double standards on counter-terrorism

10 hours ago
 NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X ..

NASA Scraps Revolutionary All-Electric 14-Engine X-57 Manned Aircraft - Official ..

10 hours ago
 Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering ..

Cameroon, Croatia, Vietnam put on money-laundering 'grey list': FATF

10 hours ago
 Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global ..

Protecting lives and livelihoods central to global climate response, says COP28 ..

10 hours ago
 Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

Shandur Polo festival starts from July 7

10 hours ago

More Stories From World