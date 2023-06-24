MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) The Japanese city of Nikko will host the G7 Ministerial Meeting on Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment from June 24-25 to discuss different related issues faced by the international community.

The list of participating countries and organizations includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, the Women 7 engagement group and the Gender Equality Advisory Council.