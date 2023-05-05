UrduPoint.com

Japan's Nintendo Planning To Maintain Minimal Presence In Russia Until 2025 - Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Japan's Nintendo Planning to Maintain Minimal Presence in Russia Until 2025 - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Japanese multinational video game company Nintendo plans to maintain minimum activity in Russia until at least the end of 2025 as the company has obligations to provide warranty service and repair of its products, the Russian subsidiary of the company said.

"The company plans that the minimum activity regime will be in effect until at least the end of 2025, including due to the company's obligations to customers for warranty service and repair of goods. A decision on further actions will be made after the specified period," the company said.

Nintendo intends to prepare its Russian subsidiary for the switch "to hibernation mode" before the end of the first half of 2023, which means minimizing activities, layoffs and termination of contracts with suppliers and buyers.

The revenue of Nintendo Russia in 2022 decreased by more than six-fold to 379.939 million rubles ($4.93 million). The company's net loss in 2022 amounted to 233.204 million rubles compared to a net profit of 106.172 million rubles in 2021.

