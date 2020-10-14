UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Nippon Steel Giant Selling 2 Plants In US Due To COVID-19 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 11:50 AM

Japan's Nippon Steel Giant Selling 2 Plants in US Due to COVID-19 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The largest Japanese steel producing corporation, Nippon Steel, is considering selling two of its factories in the United States as part of a strategy to cope with COVID-19 pandemic's consequences, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to the report, two plants in the US mid-west state of Indiana have been put up for sale to an American company. They are jointly operated with the international steel making giant ArcelorMittal.

One of the reasons behind the decision, the report says, is that the facilities at the 30-year-old plants have depreciated, lowering profitability.

Another reason is Nippon Steel's financial hardships resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, which triggered a drop in demand for automobile-related products. It is expected that the company will suffer a net loss of $1.9 billion in the six months through September.

At the same time, Nippon Steel is poised to build a scrap metal processing plant in the southeastern US state of Alabama, as it considers this segment of metal industry flexible enough to maneuver the demand and supply fluctuations.

Related Topics

Company Sale Same United States September From Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FM terms Pakistan's re-election to UNHRC as import ..

14 minutes ago

India&#039;s coronavirus infections rise to 7.24 m ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Press: What makes the UAE such a good place to ..

50 minutes ago

UAE sends second medical aid shipment to Costa Ric ..

51 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 October 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.