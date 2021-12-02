UrduPoint.com

Japan's Nissan Announces Creation Of Lunar Rover Prototype

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 01:36 PM

Japan's Nissan Announces Creation of Lunar Rover Prototype

Japanese car manufacturer Nissan presented on Thursday a lunar rover prototype, developed jointly with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Japanese car manufacturer Nissan presented on Thursday a lunar rover prototype, developed jointly with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

"In its joint research with JAXA, Nissan is evolving e-4ORCE technology to improve its performance in sandy terrain and other harsh conditions. When cars are driven in sand their wheels frequently spin and dig in, impeding progress. A high level of driving skill is required to avoid getting stuck. To meet this need, Nissan has developed driving-force controls that minimize the amount of wheel spin in accordance with surface conditions," the statement of the company said.

The e-4ORCE feature is an all-wheel control technology used in all Ariya electric crossovers by Nissan.

The rover is designed to "traverse the moon's powdery, rocky and undulating terrain and be energy efficient," and the e-4ORCE technology is to boost its capacity and "minimize the amount of wheel spin in accordance with surface conditions."

The development has been ongoing since 2020.

On Monday, the automaker unveiled its "Nissan Ambition 2030" plan to account for the half of all the global range of electrified vehicles by 2030.

Related Topics

Technology Company Vehicles Car Progress Japan 2020 All Nissan Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Coop ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation highlights achievement ..

12 minutes ago
 UAE ambassador presents credentials to New Zealand ..

UAE ambassador presents credentials to New Zealand&#039;s Governor-General

13 minutes ago
 Boy gang-raped, killed in Gujranwala: Police

Boy gang-raped, killed in Gujranwala: Police

15 minutes ago
 Govt. releases Rs 4,133.128 million for IT sector ..

Govt. releases Rs 4,133.128 million for IT sector projects

7 minutes ago
 Rice exports surge over 19pc to $594.5 mln in 4 mo ..

Rice exports surge over 19pc to $594.5 mln in 4 months

7 minutes ago
 Russia to Test Acrobatic Aircraft Engine on Airpla ..

Russia to Test Acrobatic Aircraft Engine on Airplane Next Year - Developer

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.