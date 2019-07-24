TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) Japanese carmaker Nissan plans to lay off 10,000 employees worldwide in the coming years to cut spending and improve its balance sheet, the NHK broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

In May, the company said it planned to cut 4,800 employees globally.

According to the broadcaster, the cuts will mainly affect the company's plants outside Japan.

Nissan is also considering plans to reduce production lines.

The planned cuts are due to the deterioration of the company's financial situation. Nissan's operating profits fell by 40 percent year-on-year in the past fiscal year due to lower sales in Europe and the United States.

After a series of scandals and arrest of the company's former CEO Carlos Ghosn, the automaker is now forced to rebuild the internal structure in order to make it more transparent and efficient, the broadcaster added.