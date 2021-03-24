UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Nuclear Watchdog To Order TEPCO To Fix Security Breaches At NPP In West - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 02:40 PM

Japan's Nuclear Watchdog to Order TEPCO to Fix Security Breaches at NPP in West - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority will order the operator of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in the western Niigata Prefecture, Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), to fix security breaches in its anti-terrorism measures, the NHK broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

According to the Japanese broadcaster, the violations found during a probe by the regulator included the breakage of sensors for detecting intruders at the plant and the insufficiency of alternative security measures put in place.

Before making a final decision on the order, the watchdog will hear any refutes from the operator.

If the regulator decides that TEPCO has not properly taken the appropriate measures to prevent similar security breaches in the future, it will be banned from further operating the nuclear plant, the news outlet added.

All of Japan's 54 operating nuclear reactors were shut down in March 2011 after a 9.0 magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami led to a leakage of radioactive material from the Fukushima Daiichi plant. Before the disaster, 30 percent of Japan's electricity came from nuclear power. Since the disaster, Japan has reopened some of the plants that complied with new tightened security rules.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Electricity Nuclear Company Fukushima Niigata Tokyo Japan March From

Recent Stories

Babar Azam secures 2nd position in the latest ICC ..

10 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler&#039;s Court mourns death of Sheikh ..

12 minutes ago

RAK Ruler mourns death of Dubai Ruler&#039;s broth ..

27 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $62.27 a barrel ..

27 minutes ago

Borrell Qualifies NATO as Dangerous Neighbor

27 minutes ago

Pakistan calls upon int'l community to mitigate Ro ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.