Japan's Oka Wins Third Gold At Paris Olympics On Horizontal Bar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2024 | 09:04 PM
Shinnosuke Oka's fairytale debut Olympics got even better on Monday as the Japanese gymnast added horizontal bar gold to his team and all-around titles
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Shinnosuke Oka's fairytale debut Olympics got even better on Monday as the Japanese gymnast added horizontal bar gold to his team and all-around titles.
The 20-year-old, who also has a bronze in parallel bars for good measure, scored the same 14.533 points as Colombia's Angel Barajas, but took gold on the strength of his higher execution mark.
China's Zhang Boheng and Taiwan's Tang Chia-Hung shared bronze.
Oka, basking in the glow of his golden haul, said he felt the pressure drop off once he had helped Japan to the team title.
"My favourite one is of course the gold medal in the team final, because that's what we've been working so hard for. It's a collective result," said Oka.
"After the team final, the pressure was off my shoulders. I was just able to perform with less pressure" he commented.
Teenager Barajas made it a red-letter day for Colombia with the country's first-ever Olympic gymnastics medal.
"I know I did a good job and wrote history for Colombia by doing so. To be a 17-year-old in the Olympics is a crazy experience, but it is more important to just enjoy it out there" he said.
The final was marked by several falls and fumbled dismounts, with Tang and in particular Japan's Takaaki Sugino hitting the deck to gasps from the crowd.
Belying his inexperience, Oka kept his nerve and crucially his grip on the 2.8 metre-high bar to top the standings.
His score was matched by Barajas, but he was awarded 7.933 for execution compared to Oka's 8.633.
In contrast, Zhang and Tang were inseparable on 13.966 and an identical 7.466 execution mark left them tied for third.
Defending champion from the Tokyo Games, Daiki Hashimoto, failed to qualify for the final.
In a sign of how errors played their part in the 2024 final, Oka's score in Paris would only have won bronze at the Covid-delayed Games three years ago.
Recent Stories
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR
SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute
More Stories From World
-
Thomas powers to Olympic 200m gold17 minutes ago
-
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP17 minutes ago
-
Memory of 'Chariots of Fire' hero Liddell burns bright for daughter37 minutes ago
-
Russia says used aviation, artillery to repel Ukrainian border attack6 hours ago
-
Bangladesh Nobel winner Yunus tapped to lead interim govt6 hours ago
-
Britain's Hull hopes smoking will be allowed at Olympic golf7 hours ago
-
After leader ousted, Bangladeshis dream of better future7 hours ago
-
Yunus to lead Bangladesh interim govt: president's office7 hours ago
-
Harris picks Minnesota governor Walz as running mate8 hours ago
-
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP9 hours ago
-
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua9 hours ago
-
COVID-19 making worrying comeback amid summertime surge, WHO warns10 hours ago