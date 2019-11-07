UrduPoint.com
Japan's Okinawa Establishes Expert Panel To Restore Shuri Castle - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Japan's Okinawa prefecture has decided to initiate a panel, which will include government officials and experts, dedicated to setting up efforts to rebuild the Shuri Castle, a UNESCO world heritage site that sustained heavy damage in a massive fire last week, media reported on Thursday.

Experts involved in the earlier efforts to restore the castle could be included in the panel, according to Okinawa officials, as cited by Japan's NHK broadcaster.

Additionally, Okinawa has decided to set up a team led directly by the governor, Denny Tamaki, which will formulate a timetable for rebuilding the Shuri Castle together with the central Japanese government.

Tamaki aims to set up a restoration plan before 2022, the year that will mark the 50th anniversary of the US relinquishing control of Okinawa.

The castle, which went up in flames on October 31, was a restoration of the original structure built approximately 500 years ago by the Ryukyu Kingdom. It was demolished back during the Second World War, but the main hall was restored in the early 1990s along with other structures.

