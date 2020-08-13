UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Okinawa Extends Coronavirus Emergency By 2 Weeks Amid Surge In Cases - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 07:21 PM

Japan's Okinawa Extends Coronavirus Emergency by 2 Weeks Amid Surge in Cases - Reports

Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki has extended the state of COVID-19 emergency in the southern Japanese prefecture for another two weeks, the NHK broadcaster reported on Thursday, after the authorities registered nearly 100 new cases in the area

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki has extended the state of COVID-19 emergency in the southern Japanese prefecture for another two weeks, the NHK broadcaster reported on Thursday, after the authorities registered nearly 100 new cases in the area.

The state of emergency will last until August 29.

The governor asked that local residents not leave home without urgent need and have one person from each household do the shopping.

Okinawa has recently seen a surge in COVID-19 cases. Clusters of infections have also been detected at US bases. On Thursday, the local government has reported 97 new coronavirus cases. In total, over 1,400 people have tested positive for the virus in the prefecture.

The national coronavirus emergency, which had been in place since April, was lifted in Japan in late May.

Related Topics

Governor Japan April May August From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 13 Aug 2 ..

28 minutes ago

Russia's Yandex Says Officers Came to Minsk Office ..

28 minutes ago

"People's Square" beautiful recreational place to ..

28 minutes ago

Belarus Hopes for Long-Term Cooperation With Inter ..

31 minutes ago

Emirates launches an airbridge between Dubai and L ..

47 minutes ago

UVAS scientists, Indonesian delegation discuss COV ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.