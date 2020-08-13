Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki has extended the state of COVID-19 emergency in the southern Japanese prefecture for another two weeks, the NHK broadcaster reported on Thursday, after the authorities registered nearly 100 new cases in the area

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki has extended the state of COVID-19 emergency in the southern Japanese prefecture for another two weeks, the NHK broadcaster reported on Thursday, after the authorities registered nearly 100 new cases in the area.

The state of emergency will last until August 29.

The governor asked that local residents not leave home without urgent need and have one person from each household do the shopping.

Okinawa has recently seen a surge in COVID-19 cases. Clusters of infections have also been detected at US bases. On Thursday, the local government has reported 97 new coronavirus cases. In total, over 1,400 people have tested positive for the virus in the prefecture.

The national coronavirus emergency, which had been in place since April, was lifted in Japan in late May.