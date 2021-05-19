Japan's southernmost prefecture of Okinawa has asked the central government to be added to the state of emergency areas amid a record spike in COVID-19 cases, the NHK broadcaster reported on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Japan's southernmost prefecture of Okinawa has asked the central government to be added to the state of emergency areas amid a record spike in COVID-19 cases, the NHK broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

Okinawa recorded over 200 new infections on Wednesday, up from 168 the day before, marking the highest daily rise.

According to the media outlet, the government vowed to review the request.

The state of emergency, currently in nine prefectures including Tokyo, will be in effect until May 31. The definite decision on its lifting will be made at the end of May.

The measures are being taken to stop the surge of COVID-19 cases ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. The Games were scheduled for summer 2020 but had to be postponed for a year due to the pandemic. They will now take place from July 23 to August 8.