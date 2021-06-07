TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) A senior official at Japan's National Olympic Committee (NOC) Yasushi Moriya died after being hit by a train on Monday morning, the Japanese tv station NTV reported.

According to the investigation, the accident happened at the Nakanobu station at around 9.30 a.m. local time in Tokyo. Moriya was taken to a hospital where he later died.

A police investigation is underway.