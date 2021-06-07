UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Olympic Committee Official Dies In Train Accident - Reports

Sumaira FH 9 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 12:30 PM

Japan's Olympic Committee Official Dies in Train Accident - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) A senior official at Japan's National Olympic Committee (NOC) Yasushi Moriya died after being hit by a train on Monday morning, the Japanese tv station NTV reported.

According to the investigation, the accident happened at the Nakanobu station at around 9.30 a.m. local time in Tokyo. Moriya was taken to a hospital where he later died.

A police investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Accident Police Noc Died Tokyo Japan Olympics TV

Recent Stories

15 of the same family drowned in River Indus as pa ..

27 minutes ago

Putin, EU's Michel Discuss Prospects for Sputnik V ..

27 minutes ago

Beekeeping sector has great potential to generate ..

27 minutes ago

Iran Promises to Give Ukraine Access to File on Ai ..

27 minutes ago

PTI to clean sweep 2023 polls, make history: KP Mi ..

55 minutes ago

Less Than 25% of Americans Now Practicing Strict S ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.