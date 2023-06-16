TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Japan's opposition has submitted a draft resolution in Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's led cabinet to the country's parliament, local media reported Friday.

The opposition cited rising prices, scandals related to the government's active implementation of a personal number system, which stipulates gathering information on health care and taxation, and a law passed by the ruling coalition in the morning to secure funding for increased military spending as reasons for the resolution.

If the resolution passes within ten days, the government must either resign or the prime minister must announce the dissolution of parliament and call new elections. However, such a course of events is ruled out as the ruling coalition has a majority in the lower house, and the resolution is guaranteed not to be passed, the NHK broadcaster reported.

On Thursday, President of the Constitutional Democratic Party Kenta Izumi said he would submit a non-confidence vote in Kishida's government on June 16.

The opposition party was reportedly against forming a special fund for securing financial resources for defense needs and criticized the prime minister for abusing his powers over the right to dissolve the parliament.

Kishida responded on Thursday that he intended to keep the parliament until the end of the current regular session following the decision.

Until recently, Japanese media had been speculating about whether or not Kishida was going to dissolve the parliament. NHK reported, citing Kishida, that the prime minister had no intention to dissolve the Lower House during the current session, thus effectively ending all speculations.

The decision to dissolve the lower house of parliament lies with Japan's head of government, the prime minister, but the act of dissolution is carried out by the Emperor. The term of office of current members of Japan's lower house of parliament expires in October 2025.