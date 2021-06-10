UrduPoint.com
Japan's Opposition Threatens Gov't With No-Confidence Motion Over COVID-19 Response

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The leaders of Japan's four opposition parties have demanded that the government grant a three-month extension of the current parliamentary session to discuss COVID-19 response, threatening a no-confidence motion if their demand is not met.

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party, along with three others, demanded on Sunday that the the parliament session, which is set to end on June 16, be extended, saying that more time is needed to discuss measures to contain the pandemic.

On Thursday, the leaders decided to give the government until June 14 ” when Suga is expected to return home after the G7 summit in the UK ” to respond to the extension request, the Jiji Press agency reported.

The request will be formally submitted to the ruling party on Friday.

The Kyodo news agency reported that the opposition planned to request from the government a detailed explanation regarding the need to hold the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to recent polls, the majority of Japanese are not satisfied with the government's handling of the pandemic due to the slow vaccination pace and Tokyo's determination to hold the Summer Games despite the difficult epidemiological situation.

In early May, a petition was launched in a bid to press the authorities to call off the sporting event. As of Thursday, more than 420,000 people have signed it.

