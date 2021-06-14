UrduPoint.com
Japan's Opposition To Propose No-Confidence Vote Against Gov't On Tuesday - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Japan's Opposition to Propose No-Confidence Vote Against Gov't on Tuesday - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Four Japanese opposition parties will submit a draft resolution to parliament to initiate a vote of no confidence in the government on June 15, media reported on Monday.

Japanese broadcaster NHK said that the leaders of the Constitutional Democratic, Communist, Democratic, and Social Democratic parties have unilaterally agreed to submit the draft resolution, demanding that the parliamentary session, which ends on Wednesday, be extended by three more months to duly address the existing socio-economic challenges.

The opposition also reportedly insists that parliament continue to work to be there in the event if a state of emergency is declared during the Tokyo Olympic Games, which are scheduled to continue from July 23 to August 8.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga believes, however, that the parliament had adopted all the required basic laws, and there is no urgency to extend the session, according to the report.

The draft resolution on no confidence is expected to be rejected by the parliament's lower house, since the majority of its lawmakers are from the Suga-led Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). This may result in the dissolution of the lower house.

