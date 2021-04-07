UrduPoint.com
Japan's Osaka Imposes State Of Emergency Due To Spike In COVID-19 Cases

Japan's Osaka prefecture has decided to declare a state of emergency due to the spike in COVID-10 cases exacerbated by the high occupancy rate in hospitals, governor Hirofumi Yoshimura said on Wednesday

"Medical facilities are in a critical situation. I want to ask for urgent actions for medical workers," Yoshimura said during the press conference as quoted by Kyodo news Agency.

Beginning from Thursday, people are not allowed to walk outside without strong necessity.

Yoshimura added that he will not allow torchbearers of the Tokyo Olympics relay to run across the prefecture, mentioning that he has already informed the organizing committee on his decision.

The Olympic committee confirmed later in the day that the torch relay's format in Osaka has been changed to accommodate for the new regulations imposed by the prefecture's authorities.

"Tokyo 2020 will arrange for the Osaka segment of the relay to be run in the Expo '70 Commemorative Park and will implement all necessary measures to ensure a safe environment for all torchbearers who wish to run there, with no spectators being admitted on either day," the statement read.

On Tuesday, the prefecture registered record 719 COVID-19 cases per one day. The occupancy of hospital beds for patients in serious condition was 66.5 percent, with 70 percent being the critical rate.

