TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Japanese consumer electronics company Panasonic will test a four-day work week on 5,000 employees this year, with the new schedule being available primarily to those working at the company's head office, Japanese news agency Jiji reported on Monday, citing company CEO Shigeki Mishima.

Panasonic employees may switch to a four-day work week with three days off if they wish, the report said. The options will be available to the 5,000 employees of the head office from human resources and accounting departments to test the new system later this year, the media added.

According to the agency, Mishima did not specify the timeframe for testing the new system.