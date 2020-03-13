The Japanese parliament has approved a temporary bill that would empower Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a state of emergency over the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) if he deems it necessary, Japanese media reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The Japanese parliament has approved a temporary bill that would empower Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to declare a state of emergency over the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) if he deems it necessary, Japanese media reported.

According to the Kyodo new agency, the new legislation will be in effect for two years and enable Abe to declare state of emergency in separate regions as a measure to contain the spread of the deadly infection.

"At this point, we are not in a situation in which a state of emergency needs to be declared immediately," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga was quoted as saying during a press conference.

However, once the announcement is made public, local authorities can obligate residents to remain indoors and provide essential supplies such as food and medicine, as well as demand their private premises to be used for the purpose of arranging medical care facilities, the news agency said.

The refusal to comply will reportedly result in the confiscation of the property from the owner.

Japan has so far confirmed 1,408 coronavirus infection cases, including 697 people from among passengers and crew of the Diamond Princess cruise ship and 14 returnees from the quarantined zones in China. Fatalities count 26 people.

The Japanese government has already invested 1.6 trillion Yen ($15.5 billion) into tackling the COVID-19 spread, including compensations to parents who had to recess due to school closures and no-interest loans to smaller and mid-sized businesses that bore financial loss due to the pandemic.