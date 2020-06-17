Japan's petroleum imports in May were 36 percent below the same month last year, statistics from the country's Finance Ministry showed on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Japan's petroleum imports in May were 36 percent below the same month last year, statistics from the country's Finance Ministry showed on Wednesday.

According to the preliminary trade statistics table, energy-poor Japan imported nearly 9.5 million kiloliters of petroleum in May 2020.

At the same time, imports of liquefied natural gas fell by 18.9 percent to 4.5 million metric tons and coal fell by 11 percent to 12.3 million metric tons.

International trade saw year-on-year volume reductions across the board, with negative percentages in all fields from foodstuffs to raw materials to manufactured goods.

Japan spent most of May under a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic although numbers have stayed largely under control, counting less than 18,000 infections altogether as of Wednesday.

The world's fourth-largest economy is mostly resource poor and heavily depends on imports to keep its advanced tech, transport and services sectors churning.