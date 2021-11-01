Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida declared victory on Monday after leading his ruling coalition to a strong majority in national elections

Tokyo, Nov 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida declared victory on Monday after leading his ruling coalition to a strong majority in national elections.

"It was a very tough election, but the people's will -- that they want us to create this country's future under the stable LDP-Komeito government and the Kishida administration -- was shown," he said.