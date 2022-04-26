UrduPoint.com

Japan's PM, S. Korean Delegation Agree To Improve Bilateral Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 03:19 PM

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and a delegation sent by South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday agreed it was necessary to improve ties between both countries that have become strained over the years

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and a delegation sent by South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday agreed it was necessary to improve ties between both countries that have become strained over the years.

Local media reported that during a courtesy call at the prime minister's office, Kishida said bilateral ties must be improved, while the visiting delegation handed him a letter from Yoon.

"We have no time to spare in improving Japan-South Korea relations," the Japanese leader said, adding that "we need to resolve issues lying between Japan and South Korea including the wartime labor of Koreans, which has been a major sticking point.

" The delegation, for its part, said that bilateral relations are important and it hopes that both sides work together to improve them.

The delegation is here on a five-day trip to Japan through Thursday ahead of Yoon's inauguration on May 10.

Kishida's attendance at Yoon's inauguration ceremony was not requested, a Japanese government source was quoted as saying.

