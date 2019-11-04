Police and emergency services of the Japanese prefecture of Gifu have launched an investigation of the causes behind the fire that destroyed two buildings in the Shirakawa-go historic village, included into the UNESCO World Heritage list, the Japanese media reported on Monday

Shirakawa-go, which has survived through ages by breeding silkworms, is famous for its unique Gassho-style houses, made of different types of wood and clay, with roofs made of various types of grass and straw.

The fire began in one of the buildings at the parking near the village, according to the NHK tv channel. The fire quickly spread through a historical building with a straw roof and to another one nearby. Both edifices burned to a cinder as a result. There have been no casualties.

This is a second recent fire that damages a historical site from the UNESCO World Heritage list. On October 31, a massive blaze destroyed the Shurijo Castle in southern Okinawa.