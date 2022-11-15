TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Japan's position toward Russia and Tokyo's unfriendly policy have led to a freeze in almost all forms of political dialogue, Mikhail Galuzin, outgoing Russian ambassador to Japan, said in an interview with Russian journalists.

"The Japanese side has taken an unfriendly position toward Russia and relations with it, in solidarity with the course of the collective West to exert total political, economic, psychological pressure on our country.

And such an unfriendly policy of Japan has led to a very serious cooling of the atmosphere of our relations, a deterioration in their quality, it brought Russian-Japanese relations to a very low level," Galuzin said.

"Today we have a freeze of almost all forms of political dialogue, an extremely unfriendly manifestation from the Japanese side in the form of regularly updated sanctions, extremely unfriendly rhetoric from Japan's highest state and political level toward Russia," he said.