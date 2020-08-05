Japan's population is declining for the 11th year in a row and amounts to 127.14 million as of early 2020, according to data published by the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Japan's population is declining for the 11th year in a row and amounts to 127.14 million as of early 2020, according to data published by the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications on Wednesday.

The number of Japanese people is 505,046 less than a year earlier, according to the ministry. About 2.9 million out of the population are foreigners, and the number saw an increase of 199,516, or 7.48 percent. The ministry added that the increment in the number of foreigners has been observed in Japan for the sixth year in a row.

Japan's birth rate fell to 866,908, while the death rate reached 1.38 million.

Tokyo remains the leader among Japan's cities and regions in terms of population, with 13.

26 million Japanese people and 577,329 foreigners living in the capital.

According to Japan's National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies estimates, given the accelerating pace of population decline despite increasing immigration, the Asian country is likely to lose the equivalent of a midsized city every year for the foreseeable future. Supposedly, the reason is not only the low birth rate, but to a bigger extent, the fact that people who were born in Japan during a baby boom before World War II are currently reaching the age at which it is common to pass away.

Another baby boom occurred in Japan after the war, however, the birth rate began to decrease following the legalization of abortion under special circumstances in 1948.