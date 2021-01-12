Japanese Economy Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama on Tuesday said that the country's power plants are overloaded due to long-lasting cold weather that led to increased electricity consumption and urged citizens to use electricity efficiently

At least 10 people died, and another 300 injured, as a result of heavy snowfall that hit the country last week.

"Disruption in power supplies have emerged amid long-lasting low temperatures. In this regard, it would be desirable if people, using heating, consumed electricity efficiently as usual. For instance, turn off lights when leaving a room and so forth," Kajiyama said as quoted by the NHK broadcaster.

The minister stressed that Japan's energy companies put into operation all available power plants to satisfy the increased demand for power.

"The situation regarding the power supply is challenging throughout the country. Energy companies are using various power plants, including outdated thermal power plants, private electricity generators, power delivery systems between regions to ensure stable power supply," Kajiyama said.

According to NHK, the sharp increase in power consumption in Japan forced the country's energy companies to put into operation over 90 percent of their facilities.

Since January 7, Japan has faced low temperatures and heavy snowfall that have caused damages to facilities, traffic disruptions and power cuts. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called on the citizens to stay home and go out only for urgent reasons.