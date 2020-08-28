UrduPoint.com
Japan's Prime Minister Abe Planning To Resign Because Of Health Issues - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 10:30 AM

Japan's Prime Minister Abe Planning to Resign Because of Health Issues - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is planning to resign due to health issues, the NHK broadcaster reported Friday.

The prime minister is set to speak to reporters later in the day and is expected, among other things, to address reports of his health issues. Abe has recently made two hospital visits in a short time.

More Stories From World

