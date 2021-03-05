UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Prime Minister Announces 2-Week Extension Of COVID Emergency State In Tokyo Area

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

Japan's Prime Minister Announces 2-Week Extension of COVID Emergency State in Tokyo Area

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced on Friday the extension of the state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic in the Tokyo Metropolitan Area until March 21.

Earlier in the day, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that the government had decided to prolong the coronavirus-related state of emergency in the capital area.

"[The measure] necessary to protect lives and livelihoods," Suga said during a meeting of the government's COVID-19 task force, as cited by the Kyodo news agency.

The prime minister called this two-week extension a "crucial period" to prevent a resurgence in the number of infections.

The state of emergency in the sprawling capital region, the last region still under the order since early January, was set to expire this Sunday.

However, despite a downward trend in the number of new COVID-19 cases, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Tuesday expressed concerns about the lifting, arguing that the pace at which the number of new infections is falling may not be fast enough to lift the emergency for the area.

On Thursday, Suga proposed extending the emergency for 14 days but said that the final decision would be made after the consultations with virologists and governors of Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama prefectures, composing the greater metropolitan area.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Tokyo January March May Sunday National University Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saboor Aly expresses gratitude for fans and friend ..

58 minutes ago

Pope&#039;s visit carries message of peace to all ..

1 hour ago

President Huawei Middle East Region Charles Yang c ..

1 hour ago

PTI ministers express annoyance over ECPâ€™s press ..

1 hour ago

Bureau of Education for Gulf States in Sharjah, AL ..

1 hour ago

31,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.