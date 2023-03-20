(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has started his official visit to India, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said.

"Advancing the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. PM Kishida of Japan warmly welcomed ...

on his arrival in New Delhi for his second visit to India as Prime Minister," Bagchi wrote on Twitter on Monday morning.

Kishida had said that, during his two-day visit to India, a new plan on Free and Open Indo-Pacific will be announced. Cooperation within the G7 and G20 groups will also be discussed.

On Thursday, Bagchi said that Japan was a very important partner for India and a rich discussion was expected during Kishida's visit.