Japan's Prime Minister Could Meet With Zelenskyy In Kiev - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2023 | 09:00 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering visiting the Ukrainian capital of Kiev in mid-February, to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reports citing government sources.

A final decision on Kishida's trip to Ukraine will be made based on an assessment of the military situation in the region, the newspaper said on Sunday.

If Kishida decides to visit Kiev, the Japanese prime minister will first fly to Poland, and will then travel to Ukraine by land.

Sources told Yomiuri Shimbun that apart from Kiev, Kishida could visit other Ukrainian cities in case of an affirmative decision with regard to his trip.

Ukraine and Japan could issue a joint statement condemning Russia's special military operation following the potential visit, the newspaper said, adding that Tokyo also plans to confirm its intention to continue providing support to Kiev.

