Japan's Prime Minister Expected To Make Ex-Defense Chief Human Rights Adviser - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021)  Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida intends to set up a new post of a human rights adviser that will possibly be headed by former Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, as part of the upcoming formation of a new cabinet.

According to media reports, the new portfolio will be established in response to the poor human rights situation in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Gen, who serves as a lawmaker in the House of Representatives, is also a co-chair of a non-partisan parliamentarian group responsible for imposing sanctions on countries with poor human rights records.

"I was asked to give appropriate advice and proposals regarding human rights issues by consulting with the foreign and industry ministers. As a politician who has worked intensely on human rights issues, I hope to utilize my knowledge and experience," Gen was quoted as saying by the Japanese Kyodo news agency on Monday when talking to reporters.

He served as defense minister from 2014-2016, under then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Last week, media reported Kishida's intention to appoint Yoshimasa Hayashi, who previously held several ministerial posts, as the new foreign minister instead of Toshimitsu Motegi, who had been appointed the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The Japanese parliament is expected to convene a special session on November 10 to elect the 101st prime minister of Japan. Since the party represented by Kishida received over half of the parliamentary votes in the October 31 elections, the session will be just a formality. The new cabinet is expected to be announced on the same day.

