UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan's Prime Minister Hopes Biden To Unite US After Capitol Hill Chaos

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 11:10 PM

Japan's Prime Minister Hopes Biden to Unite US After Capitol Hill Chaos

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expressed hope on Friday in the wake of the Capitol Hill violence that US citizens would unite under the incoming Joe Biden administration.

"I hope that during the Biden leadership, the American people will continue to move forward in unity," Suga told a press conference, abstaining from assessing the protesters' actions.

A group of Trump loyalists stormed the Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the election results they believe contain fraudulent elector slates.

The protesters attacked police with metal pipes and chemical irritants, damaged property, seized the inauguration stage and occupied the rotunda inside the Capitol building. The situation developed shortly after incumbent President Donald Trump urged his supporters to march on Congress during the elector count.

Five people died during the mayhem. The three of the deaths are said to have been caused by "medical emergencies."

Following the chaos, Trump said that he was outraged by the violence, adding that law breakers "will pay."

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Police Trump Died Capitol Hill March Congress From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Trump to skip Biden inauguration after presidency ..

10 minutes ago

Olympic silver medallist Manyonga suspended for do ..

10 minutes ago

Mutated Coronavirus Spreading Across Slovakia - He ..

10 minutes ago

In vaccine-sceptic France, some medics also hesita ..

10 minutes ago

Swati for exponential growth in the country's frei ..

10 minutes ago

Increase in retirement age to save Rs.140 billion ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.