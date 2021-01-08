(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga expressed hope on Friday in the wake of the Capitol Hill violence that US citizens would unite under the incoming Joe Biden administration.

"I hope that during the Biden leadership, the American people will continue to move forward in unity," Suga told a press conference, abstaining from assessing the protesters' actions.

A group of Trump loyalists stormed the Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the election results they believe contain fraudulent elector slates.

The protesters attacked police with metal pipes and chemical irritants, damaged property, seized the inauguration stage and occupied the rotunda inside the Capitol building. The situation developed shortly after incumbent President Donald Trump urged his supporters to march on Congress during the elector count.

Five people died during the mayhem. The three of the deaths are said to have been caused by "medical emergencies."

Following the chaos, Trump said that he was outraged by the violence, adding that law breakers "will pay."