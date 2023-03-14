UrduPoint.com

Japan's Prime Minister Mulls Visiting South Korea This Summer - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Japan's Prime Minister Mulls Visiting South Korea This Summer - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is contemplating going to South Korea in summer to reboot the practice of reciprocal visits that existed between Seoul and Tokyo before 2011, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Tuesday, citing diplomatic sources.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife will be visiting Japan from Thursday to Friday, which will be the first visit of a South Korean president to Japan in 12 years.

Kishida wants to go to South Korea after hosting the G20 summit in Hiroshima in May to show his appreciation of Yoon's efforts to improve bilateral relations, sources told Kyodo.

The relations between two neighbors deteriorated in 2018, after South Korea accused Japan of using forced labor during its 1910-1945 colonial rule.

The top court of South Korea obligated Japanese companies, including Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, to compensate the victims of forced labor.

The situation started to change after Yoon assumed office as the president of South Korea in May 2022 and set a course for mending ties with Tokyo in order to improve both the bilateral relations and the trilateral security partnership with the United States.

Last week, the South Korean government proposed a compensation plan for the victims of forced labor during the Japanese rule through a South Korean public foundation instead of Japanese companies, as originally prescribed by court. While some of the victims rejected the proposal, Tokyo welcomed it.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Visit Wife Hiroshima Tokyo Seoul Japan South Korea United States North Korea May 2018 From Government Top Mitsubishi Court

Recent Stories

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

2 hours ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

3 hours ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

4 hours ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

4 hours ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.