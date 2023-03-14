(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is contemplating going to South Korea in summer to reboot the practice of reciprocal visits that existed between Seoul and Tokyo before 2011, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Tuesday, citing diplomatic sources.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and his wife will be visiting Japan from Thursday to Friday, which will be the first visit of a South Korean president to Japan in 12 years.

Kishida wants to go to South Korea after hosting the G20 summit in Hiroshima in May to show his appreciation of Yoon's efforts to improve bilateral relations, sources told Kyodo.

The relations between two neighbors deteriorated in 2018, after South Korea accused Japan of using forced labor during its 1910-1945 colonial rule.

The top court of South Korea obligated Japanese companies, including Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, to compensate the victims of forced labor.

The situation started to change after Yoon assumed office as the president of South Korea in May 2022 and set a course for mending ties with Tokyo in order to improve both the bilateral relations and the trilateral security partnership with the United States.

Last week, the South Korean government proposed a compensation plan for the victims of forced labor during the Japanese rule through a South Korean public foundation instead of Japanese companies, as originally prescribed by court. While some of the victims rejected the proposal, Tokyo welcomed it.