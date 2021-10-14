UrduPoint.com

Japan's Prime Minister Officially Schedules Lower House Elections For October 31

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 06:40 PM

Japan's Prime Minister Officially Schedules Lower House Elections for October 31

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday officially announced the date of a snap vote to the lower parliamentary chamber to be October 31.

On Thursday morning, the Japanese lower house was dissolved by an order of Emperor Naruhito. Its mandate will expire on October 21.

"Today, the lower house of parliament was dissolved. The election campaign will begin on October 19, the elections to the lower house of parliament will be held on October 31," the prime minister said at a press conference.

This marks the shortest period between a new prime minister taking office and the dissolution of the lower house in postwar Japan. The previous elections to the chamber were held in October 2017.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Vote Japan Chamber October 2017

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internatio ..

Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi Holds internation “Mehfil-e-Musalama” to p ..

56 minutes ago
 vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune ..

Vivo Announces Lucky Winners for Wheel of Fortune Activity

59 minutes ago
 Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s sto ..

Dubai Police recover coach Cosmin Olăroiu’s stolen watch and arrest three sus ..

1 hour ago
 The female fashion designer, determined to do some ..

The female fashion designer, determined to do something in the world of fashion ..

1 hour ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039 ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation concludes &#039;Unity in Diversity&#039; exhi ..

1 hour ago
 Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship ..

Inter-district boys, girls athletics championship played

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.