TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday officially announced the date of a snap vote to the lower parliamentary chamber to be October 31.

On Thursday morning, the Japanese lower house was dissolved by an order of Emperor Naruhito. Its mandate will expire on October 21.

"Today, the lower house of parliament was dissolved. The election campaign will begin on October 19, the elections to the lower house of parliament will be held on October 31," the prime minister said at a press conference.

This marks the shortest period between a new prime minister taking office and the dissolution of the lower house in postwar Japan. The previous elections to the chamber were held in October 2017.