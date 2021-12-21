UrduPoint.com

Japan's Prime Minister Open To Changing Law To Prevent Earthquake Casualties

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 10:54 PM

Japan's Prime Minister Open to Changing Law to Prevent Earthquake Casualties

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday that the country's legislation can be changed if necessary to ensure public safety, after disaster experts warned of a massive death toll in the event of a strong earthquake hitting the country's north and northeast

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday that the country's legislation can be changed if necessary to ensure public safety, after disaster experts warned of a massive death toll in the event of a strong earthquake hitting the country's north and northeast.

Earlier in the day, the Japanese government's Central Disaster Management Council said that a tsunami sparked by a magnitude 9.1-9.3 quake might kill up to 199,000 people, and in winter, the death toll might increase by about 42,000, who would die from hypothermia even if they managed to survive the tsunami. However, if the authorities begin evacuation within 10 minutes after tremors, the number of those killed might decrease by 80%, the experts concluded.

"Ensuring the safety of people and their property is the most important task for the authorities. If something is needed to reach this goal, we are ready to provide it, even if the legislation has to be amended. I am going to check one more time everything needed for that and what has to be done," Kishida told a press conference, when asked to comment on the forecast.

Japan is located in an active seismic zone, dubbed the Ring of Fire, and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. In March 2011, a magnitude 9 earthquake hit the northeast coast of Japan and was followed by a tsunami. The calamity claimed over 22,000 lives, the vast majority of whom were killed by the tsunami.

Related Topics

Tsunami Fire Earthquake Prime Minister Japan March Event From Government

Recent Stories

DFC visits different areas to ensure sale of wheat ..

DFC visits different areas to ensure sale of wheat flour at fixed price

46 seconds ago
 SU approves education plan for academic year-2022

SU approves education plan for academic year-2022

48 seconds ago
 President felicitates Christians on Christmas, ask ..

President felicitates Christians on Christmas, asks world to spread message of p ..

49 seconds ago
 Blinken Discusses Efforts to Fight Omicron With In ..

Blinken Discusses Efforts to Fight Omicron With International Counterparts - Sta ..

53 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews prison ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews prison reforms package

29 minutes ago
 39th National Assembly session on Wednesday

39th National Assembly session on Wednesday

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.