TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will not participate in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) gathering in New York in person, but will record a video address, the NHK broadcaster reports.

Meanwhile, a visit of Japan's Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu to New York is being arranged to coincide with the UNGA, NHK said on Sunday citing foreign ministry sources.

Motegi is also expected to chair a meeting of the foreign ministers of Japan, Germany, Brazil and India. Suga is scheduled to attend a summit with the leaders of the US, Australia and India in Washington on September 24, according to NHK.

The 76th UN General Assembly is opening on September 14. The high-level week will start on September 21 and will last until the 27th. Nearly 40 leaders are planning pre-recorded statements for the annual general debate, according to US media reports.