The Japanese government has received appeals from the prefectures of Hiroshima, Yamaguchi, and Okinawa to introduce a set of stricter measures against the coronavirus due to a surge in cases in these areas, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The Japanese government has received appeals from the prefectures of Hiroshima, Yamaguchi, and Okinawa to introduce a set of stricter measures against the coronavirus due to a surge in cases in these areas, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday.

"Today, the governors of three prefectures - Hiroshima, Yamaguchi, and Okinawa - sent demands to introduce a regime of enhanced measures to combat coronavirus. In this regard, a ministerial meeting was held," he told reporters.

According to Kishida, the government intends to hold consultations on the introduction of a special regime in three prefectures as an early response to a surge in infections.

The possible measure will then be reported to the parliament before the prime minister makes a decision, he added.

On Thursday, the daily number of coronavirus cases across Japan exceeded 4,000 cases for the first time since September 2021. In particular, Okinawa reported a record high of 981 infections, a record high of 181 cases in Yamaguchi, and 273 infections over the past day in Hiroshima.

Total cases of COVID-19 in Japan exceed 1.7 million and the death toll stands at over 18,000.