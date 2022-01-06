UrduPoint.com

Japan's Prime Minister Says 3 Prefectures Demand Special COVID-19 Regime

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Japan's Prime Minister Says 3 Prefectures Demand Special COVID-19 Regime

The Japanese government has received appeals from the prefectures of Hiroshima, Yamaguchi, and Okinawa to introduce a set of stricter measures against the coronavirus due to a surge in cases in these areas, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The Japanese government has received appeals from the prefectures of Hiroshima, Yamaguchi, and Okinawa to introduce a set of stricter measures against the coronavirus due to a surge in cases in these areas, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday.

"Today, the governors of three prefectures - Hiroshima, Yamaguchi, and Okinawa - sent demands to introduce a regime of enhanced measures to combat coronavirus. In this regard, a ministerial meeting was held," he told reporters.

According to Kishida, the government intends to hold consultations on the introduction of a special regime in three prefectures as an early response to a surge in infections.

The possible measure will then be reported to the parliament before the prime minister makes a decision, he added.

On Thursday, the daily number of coronavirus cases across Japan exceeded 4,000 cases for the first time since September 2021. In particular, Okinawa reported a record high of 981 infections, a record high of 181 cases in Yamaguchi, and 273 infections over the past day in Hiroshima.

Total cases of COVID-19 in Japan exceed 1.7 million and the death toll stands at over 18,000.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Hiroshima Japan September From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Several Injured in Shooting on Almaty's Republic S ..

Several Injured in Shooting on Almaty's Republic Square

1 minute ago
 Time for Turkey, Pakistan to explore new areas of ..

Time for Turkey, Pakistan to explore new areas of cooperation, joint ventures: K ..

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report

1 minute ago
 Two-days policy dialouge concluded

Two-days policy dialouge concluded

1 minute ago
 NDMA dispatches relief items for GB earthquake aff ..

NDMA dispatches relief items for GB earthquake affectees

4 minutes ago
 Kazakh Security Forces Repel Assault on Police Bui ..

Kazakh Security Forces Repel Assault on Police Building in Almaty

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.