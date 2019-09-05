Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday that he raised the issue of possible return to the G8 format with the participation of Russia during the latest G7 summit in France

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday that he raised the issue of possible return to the G8 format with the participation of Russia during the latest G7 summit in France.

"Russia plays an important role in the solution of the international problems, that is why I raised the issue of returning Russia to the format," Abe said during a plenary session at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.