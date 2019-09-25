(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at the UN General Assembly that he was ready to hold a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un without preconditions, in an effort to support the positive trajectory Washington has initiated with regard to Pyongyang.

"Japan supports the approach taken by President Trump, the approach by which the two leaders talk candidly with each other and try to work out the issues at hand, while seeing a bright future ahead, has changed the dynamics surrounding North Korea," Abe said.

"I am determined to meet Kim Jong Un myself face-to-face without attaching any conditions," he added.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been calling for more flexibility on the part of Washington, particularly with regard to sanctions, amid stalled talks between Pyongyang and the United States on the stabilization of the situation on the Korean peninsula.

This week, media reported that the United States and North Korea are likely to continue denuclearization talks within two or three weeks, which could pave the way for a third summit between Trump and Kim.